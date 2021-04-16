Hyatt Park receiving upgrades and new amenities

The city will be adding a new playground, walking trails, a board walk, a stage, a sculpture garden and a splash pad.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia is working on upgrades for Hyatt Park off of Jackson Blvd.

One person asked Street Squad to check into construction happening at Hyatt Park. They wanted to know what could be headed its way.

The City of Columbia has announced the park will be receiving some upgrades.

They'll be adding a new playground, walking trails, a board walk, a stage, a sculpture garden and a splash pad.

Columbia City Council approved $1.5 million for the upgrades.