COLUMBIA, S.C. — One person is dead after a morning crash on Interstate 20 in Lee County.

According to Master Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 10:30 a.m. in the eastbound lane of I-20 near mile marker 110, just before Bishopville.

Troopers say a 2013 tractor trailer and a 2018 Mercedes SUV were traveling eastbound on I-20 and traveling through a construction area, the Mercedes hit the back of the tractor trailer and then struck the median.

The driver was prounced dead at the scene and a front seat passenger was transported to a local hospital. The driver of the tractor trailer was uninjuried. All were wearing seatbelts.

The name of the person killed has not yet been released by the coroner.

The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.