A collision on I-20 EB blocked all lanes for about 3 miles on Wednesday morning.

According to Highway Patrol,the wreck happened just after 4 a.m. near Exit 65. All lanes were blocked from Monticello Rd. to Broad River Rd.

Commuters were urged to avoid this area until crews have cleared the scene. But now all lanes have reopened.

