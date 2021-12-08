I-26 East at Malfunction Junction in Columbia partially blocked due to big rig fire

Lanes in the eastbound side of the interstate were affected.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two lanes of I-26 have been cleared for travel after a tractor-trailer fire, right during the middle of rush hour.

The incident is at the 107-mile marker, which is the exit from I-26 to get onto I-20.

The tractor-trailer is off the highway but drivers should use caution and expect delays. However, Master Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said people should expect delays.

It's unclear if there were injuries. Westbound lanes are unaffected.