Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Interstate 26 near Columbia is moving again after a crash involving multiple tractor trailers shut it down for several hours late Thursday night into Friday morning.

The crash occurred on I-26 east at mile marker 106 near St. Andrews Road . The interstate was closed on the east side from the scene of the crash until Piney Grove Road.

Two tractor trailers and multiple other vehicles were involved in the crash. The driver of one tractor trailer was "heavily entrapped," but crews were able to extract that person. Six people were transported to local hospitals for non life-threatening injuries.

According to the Irmo Fire Department, one of the tractor trailers was leaking hazard waste. However ,it posed no threat to the community.

There was some concern the road wouldn't be open by morning rush, but crews were able to get the roadway cleared hours before that deadline.

However, some road maintenance began at 5 a.m. Friday, but that wasn't stopping traffic.

