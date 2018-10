Newberry County, SC (WLTX) — All lanes of I-26 East have reopened in Newberry County after an accident and a diesel fuel spill closed one lane Monday afternoon.

The 'fast lane' of I-26 East near mile marker 81 was closed for clean up for several hours Monday afternoon after an accident around 2:55 p.m. caused a fuel spill.

Deputies said all lanes had reopened shortly before 6 p.m.

