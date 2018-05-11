Columbia, SC (WLTX) — All lanes of I-26 East near US-1 have reopened after a multi-vehicle accident snarled traffic for miles Monday morning.
An accident just before 8 a.m. Monday closed all lanes of I-26 EAST near US-1, from mile marker 11 to 114, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.
The eastbound ramp off of I-26 onto 378 was also shut down temporarily, according to the West Columbia Police Department
At 9:16 a.m., SCDOT tweeted that the collision had been cleared and all lanes had been reopened.
