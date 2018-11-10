Chapin, SC (WLTX) - Interstate 26 in Lexington County is moving normally again after it was briefly blocked by a downed tree caused by Tropical Storm Michael.

The mess was in the westbound lanes close to mile marker 90, which is near the Peak Exit. At one point all lanes were blocked.

Heavy rains caused by Tropical Storm Michael began moving through the state early Wednesday morning. The best advice is to stay off the roads unless you absolutely have to.

SCDOT has set up a hotline where you can check road conditions. 1-855-GO-SCDOT (1-855-467-2368)

You can also check out an interactive map here: SCDOT Road Conditions map

You can also review the South Carolina Emergency Management Division's checklist for preparation. Again, no need to panic and run out and buy things at the grocery store. But it's just good to go ahead and look at it. There are a ton of good resources there.

