Cayce, SC (WLTX) — The I-26 on-ramp from US-321 in Cayce is closed after a tractor trailer overturned, according to the Cayce Department of Public Safety.

Cayce police say emergency personnel are on the scene of a single vehicle collision involving an overturned tractor-trailer on the I-26 on-ramp from US-321.

The on-ramp will remain closed until further notice, police say. Drivers are urged to find another route.

