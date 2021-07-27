Driver rescued after car found in creek on Highway 277 in Columbia

A car has been found in creek between Fontaine and Farrow roads

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The southbound lanes of Highway 277 between Fontaine and Farrow Roads have been reopened after the driver of a vehicle has been rescued from a creek.

Emergency personnel, including Columbia Fire and ambulance services, were on the scene and motorists were asked to avoid the area while rescue efforts were underway.

The car involved was traveling sough on 277 when it hydroplaned and left the road, went down and embankment and ended up in the creek.

The driver has been recovered with no injuries reported.