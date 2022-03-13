WILSONVILLE, Ore. — A crash on I-5 one mile south of Wilsonville has shut down the highway in both directions at around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Witnesses at the scene report that there are cows walking on the roadway. Oregon State Police reported that roughly 25 cows were loose on the roadway following the accident. Nearly half of them will be corralled into a new trailer, the other half will, unfortunately, have to be put down due to injury.
Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue said just before 4 p.m. that crews will continue to herd cattle toward the I-5 exit 283 ramp where they will be loaded onto another trailer to get traffic moving again.
KGW has reached out to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) to get more details on the crash.
TripCheck has this crash listed on their website. Check here for updates on traffic conditions.
This story will be updated.