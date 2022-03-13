WILSONVILLE, Ore. — A crash on I-5 one mile south of Wilsonville has shut down the highway in both directions at around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.



Witnesses at the scene report that there are cows walking on the roadway. Oregon State Police reported that roughly 25 cows were loose on the roadway following the accident. Nearly half of them will be corralled into a new trailer, the other half will, unfortunately, have to be put down due to injury.