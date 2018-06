Lexington (SC) - Expect delays if you are traveling in Lexington County Wednesday morning.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation says two lanes are blocked on Interstate 77 North near mile marker 1 and all lanes are blocked southbound. The incident is where I-77 meets I-26.

Highway patrol says it happened just after 3:30 a.m. and that a vehicle caught fire.

Expect delays if you're traveling in the area.

