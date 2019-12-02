COLUMBIA, S.C. — A victim car crash and several gun shots has died, and now police are looking to find who is responsible.

The incident was initially thought to be a one-car crash when officers responded to Shop Road and I-77 around 3 a.m. February 9. Deputies say the victim, identified as 22-year-old Shamar M. Johnson, suffered severe injuries after being ejected from his overturned car.

Multiple gunshots wounds weren't discovered until the victim arrived at a local hospital. Medical staff alerted Columbia police, who then began an attempted murder investigation.

Johnson later died from blood loss and trauma complications from the crash, along with gunshot wounds to the upper body, according to a report.

Anyone with information should contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.