Here's why I-77 in Columbia is backed up right now

The incident is near the Shop Road exit.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A collision involving a tractor-trailer has shut down a stretch of Interstate 77 in Columbia Tuesday.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation's website says the collision is at I-77 South at Exit 6B, which is the Shop Road exit. SCDOT says all lanes are blocked.

There's no official word on what happened but traffic cameras show a tractor-trailer lying on its side. There's no word on any injuries.

Traffic is backed up in the area and drivers are diverting off the road. People should try and avoid the area for now.