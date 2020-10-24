One dead after truck strikes driver of crashed vehicle on I-77 Saturday

Troopers say a truck hit a crashed SUV in the road, which then struck the driver, who had exited the crashed SUV.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One person is dead after an accident on I-77 near Fort Jackson Boulevard on Saturday that blocked traffic for more than three hours.

Troopers with S.C. Highway Patrol say the accident happened on I-77 North near mile marker 10 around 6:35 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say a 2007 GMC Acadia SUV traveling northbound on I-77 ran off the road and struck a guard rail. After striking the guardrail, the Acadia came to a rest in the road, and the driver exited the SUV. Shortly thereafter, a 2020 Kenworth box truck, also traveling northbound on I-77, struck the Acadia, which then struck the SUV driver.

Update: Crash; I-77 NB: at Exit10, no lns clsd, Ocrd: 6:40AM.| 10:19A — SCDOT Midlands (@SCDOTMidlands) October 24, 2020

The driver of the GMC Acadia was killed, officials say.