I-77 improvements coming this spring could slow down your ride to work

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Starting March 10th, 2023, the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) will be out repairing several bridges along I-77. That means exit and entrance closures for extended periods of time, which could make your commute a little longer.

I-77 is known for poor road conditions like potholes.

“We like to joke about how I-77 and 277 are the worst to drive on for our tires especially,” driver Bergen Hall said. He said he uses the interstate for every day travel to and from work.

“It’s just so bumpy,” USC student Hang Le said. She said she travels the road regularly regularly when she heads home to Greenville.

Now, SCDOT is making plans to repair the roads in phases.

“14 bridges, 6 bridges in the northbound direction and 8 bridges in the southbound direction, will have the top portions of the deck removed and replaced with an overlay of concrete," SCDOT Engineer Tony Magwood said.

The project will span from mile marker, where 77 meets I-26, to nd end with mile marker 5, the bluff road exit.

Magwood said the plan will be rolled out in phases, each part taking about nine days.

Drivers said it's a big sacrifice to make when considering fast travel.

“That’s great but it’s gonna cause a lot of traffic," Le said. "We already have so much traffic. It’s gonna block and make more traffic, especially on gamedays.”

“I think at some point in time, you’re going to have to do something to fix it. Nine will certainly be an inconvenience, but at the end it’ll probably be worth an inconvenience to get the road where it needs to be,” driver Kristy Banks said.

SCDOT said the plan is to have the project completed by May 22.