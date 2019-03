COLUMBIA, S.C. — Interstate 77 in Columbia has fully reopened after a sinkhole led to a traffic slowdown for several hours Monday afternoon.

The sinkhole was located at the 15 mile marker on I-77 North, which is near Percival Road.

Traffic was slowed to one lane, but by late Monday night, traffic was able to get through the area.

As of 6:01 a.m., the construction was fully cleared , according to SCDOT.