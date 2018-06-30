Elgin, SC (WLTX) - Two real-life heroes were honored on Friday by Columbia-Richland Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins after they sprung in action to save four-year-old Chanse Chapman at a swimming pool.

"First we thought he was just one of the kids playing holding their breath and I thought man he's doing a good job, then we said, no something is wrong," says Alex Jackson.

Jackson and Danielle Brown were attending a pool party at an apartment complex off of Farrow Road when they found Chapman unresponsive.

Jackson says he grabbed the toddler from the pool and Brown began performing CPR.

"He started breathing a little bit, then I picked him up and slapped him on the back and everything came out then," says Jackson. "Then he grabbed me around the neck. That was the greatest feeling in that moment."

"I don't know how many times I called on Jesus, but I'm glad he answered that day," says Brown.

Chanse Chapman, 4, was all smiles while posing with the Columbia-Richland Fire Department.

She along with Jackson were all smiles as they were honored by Chief Jenkins.

"Anytime someone can make a save like that, it's just huge," says Chief Jenkins. "We're just thankful that they were in the place that they were and they knew exactly what to do."

Chapman's mother, Dorothy Chapman says she was thankful for their actions.

"If it wasn't for y'all, my son wouldn't be here today," said Chapman.

"In the moment, my thought wasn't, I'm going to get an award or a plaque," says Brown. "In the moment my thought was just to get this baby back breathing."

Chief Jenkins encourages parents to take CPR classes with the Red Cross as well as to make sure that children aren't unattended around water.

For more information on how CPR training, you can find courses in your area here.

