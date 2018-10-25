Columbia, SC (WLTX) - After reports of potential explosive devices sent to high-ranking Democrats and at least one media organization, some of South Carolina’s leading national lawmakers spoke out on the incident.

South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham called it an act of terrorism, but said it was the individual behind the packages that must be held responsible for his or her own actions.

“Well there's some very disturbed people or persons, I don't if it's a man or woman, I don't know how many are involved. But, this is not the way we do business in America. This is an act of domestic terrorism, I hope they're found and punished," Graham said.

"These are pretty crude devices, I don't blame President Trump, I blame the person or persons who did this. I didn't blame Bernie when one of his supports shot Steve Scalise. Can we all do better in terms of rhetoric? Yeah, probably so. But, sooner we can find this guy or gal out the better,” Graham continued in Charlotte on Thursday.

Graham repeated that sentiment while at a campaign event the same day for Ralph Norman, whom is running for the U.S. 5th District in South Carolina.

6th District Congressman and Assistant Democratic Leader James Clyburn told News19 reporter Jacob Reynolds over the phone, rhetoric from the top down allows this kind of behavior.

“I don't know that this was not expected. Many of us have been saying for a long time now that this President is creating a climate in this country that allows certain elements to feel that they are emboldened to do whatever they want to do,” Clyburn said in a Thursday afternoon phone call.

When WLTX asked Clyburn if he had ever experienced an America this divided, Clyburn continued.

“The Country has been in this place before, I was not alive at the time that lynching ran rapid through the south, this is just another form,” Clyburn said.

He also said arguments over slavery, including a near killing of a senator on the Senate floor, historically showed America’s history with divisiveness.

The Congressman said the reason it keeps happening now, is because people keep making excuses for the behavior.

In the roughly nine-minute phone call, Clyburn said “absolutely” when asked if President Donald Trump’s rhetoric had led to some of this behavior. He touched on Trump’s ‘whole candidacy,’ including an endorsement from David Duke and other incidents he described as inappropriate.

“They find safe harbor these days because of what they hear from the President of the United States,” he continued, mentioning times Trump mocked others publicly, including a disabled reporter and other minorities.

Near the end of the call, Clyburn said both political parties have said things no longer considered politically correct, but rhetoric from the President exceeds even that.

In a statement, Republican Senator Tim Scott said:

“The attempted bombings we saw this week are intolerable, and anyone who took part in the planning and execution of sending these packages should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. While there are, of course, historical exceptions, part of what makes America different is that we handle our differences at the ballot box, not through violence. Over the past decade, however, we have seen these norms breakdown. Whether it was Congresswoman Giffords and Congressman Scalise being shot, the bombs sent this week to media outlets and political figures, ricin being sent to the White House and Pentagon, or even earlier this year when a man was arrested and jailed for making threats on my life, this sort of violence and anger must stop. And it starts with looking inwards – what can each one of us do to help bring civil discourse back, and leave this troubled chapter behind? That doesn’t mean blaming the other side, or the media, or someone you just don’t like. It means stepping up, standing out, and saying I realize that we can disagree without being disagreeable, and we can settle our differences in a way that moves us forward instead of taking us backwards.”

All three men said they hope the person or persons responsible are caught and prosecuted.

