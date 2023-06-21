'I just want something done' Orangeburg residents frustrated with sewer backups

Orangeburg says they're aware of the issue and the manhole is operating as designed.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Following Tuesday night's rainstorms, residents living on Adden Street in Orangeburg are speaking out about sewage backup issues experienced almost every time it rains.

They are calling on the Department of Public Utilities (DPU) to resolve the problem.

“It’s okay to allow people to have raw sewage and toilet tissue running in front of their homes and in their yard? That’s okay with DPU? That should be okay with me? It’s not," said resident Marsha Bellinger-Gardner.

The Orangeburg resident says almost every time it rains, the manhole in front of her home on Adden Street becomes flooded with sewage.

For the past five years she has said toilet paper and wastewater spills out onto the street and even on some residents' front lawns.

It happened after Tuesday night's rainfall.

“I have a six-year-old granddaughter. I don’t even want her to come outside because I know what’s been on this grass and this lawn and this dirt. Even after it’s dried up, I still don’t want her out here. It’s not safe, it’s not sanitary. I just want something done," said Bellinger-Gardner.

Her next door neighbor, who chose to remain anonymous, says she has experienced her own share of inconveniences created by the sewage.

“I have two children. I have a child with a disability with a compromised immune system and the smell is unbearable. He runs the risk of getting an upper respiratory infection and everything just from the smell and the toxins that’s coming from the sewer itself," she said.

News 19 contacted the Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities for answers.

The agency says they're aware of the issue and the manhole is operating as designed.

They also say the manhole on Adden Street is located in one of the lowest areas of its system, making it prone to excessive flow rates.

In a statement, DPU says in part, “This water flows into the roadway storm drains and does not generally get into any yards in the area of the manhole. SC DHEC is notified every time this situation occurs, and they understand the difficulties of massive rainfall events.”