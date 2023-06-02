Orangeburg students to talk to astronauts

Students will work with ham radio operators at ISS to communicate with space crews.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Students at the Orangeburg Christian Academy are getting the chance to speak to astronauts in space through a new partnership with the International Space Station.

“I mean, what’s cooler than talking to an astronaut," said math and science teacher Ashley Howell."

School leaders say it's the only school in the state selected for this unique partnership through the International Space Station.

“I feel like they could’ve chose anyone and it’s just like a really great opportunity to do it," said student London Simmons.

It's called ARISS, which stands for Amateur Radio on the International Space Station. Students will work with ham radio operators at ISS to communicate with space crews.

“It’s not going through the internet or through a phone system or anything like that. It’s a direct contact. It’ll be from here at our school directly to the space station," said Howell.

Over the next several months, students of all grade levels will receive training from local radio clubs like the Edisto Amateur Radio Society and AMSAT.

The experts are explaining how satellite communications work to help things go smoothly in the fall.

“Very soon we’re gonna have astronauts going back to moon and I know the kids are gonna be kinda excited about that so I wanted them to experience it on their own.”