This Labor Day, we are honoring unsung heroes in our community.

Toliver's Mane Event Barbershop has been a staple in Columbia for more than 40 years.

Like most barbershops, it's a space for conversation, advice and, of course, a good cut. However, what sets Toliver's apart from other shops on the block is the man behind the business -- Herbert Toliver.

He was raised in Blair, SC where his interest in cutting hair grew.

“My father was a front porch barber," Toliver said, "...he cut hair on Saturday on the porch and charged 25 cent per haircut. He did an excellent job; that’s why I became interested in it.”

Although it was not his original plan, Toliver opened his first barbershop on his 30th birthday.

“I never had a thought or a dream that I’d open my own barbershop," Toliver said. “I wanted to be a school teacher then principal, but I fell in love with barbering. I graduated from barbering school and I was on cloud 9. I was able to get a dollar and a quarter for a haircut; some days I made 10 dollars. I was rolling, you couldn't tell me nothing then.”

He started his business with four employees and moved as the business grew before landing an unlikely spot -- a gas station-turned barbershop on N. Main Street in Columbia.

“It was affordable for me to buy it," says Toliver. "Through my barbering career, that was the best move I’ve ever made.”

To hold his name, it needed to hold his values.

It's known by regulars as the preachers place and Toliver says his barbershop is a place of faith and family.

"You won’t hear no profanity used up in here," Toliver said. "You won’t hear no fussing and fighting.”

“It’s been like, a family-oriented place,” customer Marlon O’Neil says.

At the end of the day, Toliver says years of hard work is worth every second.

“I wouldn't give it up for nothing in the world," Toliver said. "I might do 53 more years, you know? I don’t know.”

