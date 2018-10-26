Richland County, SC (WLTX) - Traffic is clear after a crash Interstate-26 eastbound near 'Malfunction Junction' caused delays for more than an hour Friday morning.

Highway Patrol says the collision happened just after 7 a.m and injuries are reported.

Irmo Fire says Engine 171 is at the collision between mile markers 106 and 107. They are asking for drivers to use caution during the rain.

It is rainy 💦 and wet ☔️ outside, morning, drive safely on your morning commute. We currently have Engine 171 at an accident EB on I-26 between MM 106 and 107. Please use caution in the area. 🚒🚑🚓 @SCDOTMidlands @SCHP_Troop1 @TrooperBob_SCHP @wis10 @WLTX @abc_columbia pic.twitter.com/gJy8MEYSkN — Irmo Fire District (@IrmoFire) October 26, 2018

The interstate reopened shortly after 8 a.m., but many areas of the midlands were reporting accidents.

Be careful on the roads this morning! Rainy weather is causing delays and collisions. Emergency responders are assisting with more than 20 incidents in Clarendon, Kershaw, Lexington and Richland pic.twitter.com/YixABLaQXO — Shelby Heary (@shelby_heary) October 26, 2018

