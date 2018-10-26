Richland County, SC (WLTX) - Traffic is clear after a crash Interstate-26 eastbound near 'Malfunction Junction' caused delays for more than an hour Friday morning.
Highway Patrol says the collision happened just after 7 a.m and injuries are reported.
Irmo Fire says Engine 171 is at the collision between mile markers 106 and 107. They are asking for drivers to use caution during the rain.
The interstate reopened shortly after 8 a.m., but many areas of the midlands were reporting accidents.
