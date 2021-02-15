African American museum in Charleston to offer traveling exhibition, student curriculum

Michelin is partnering with the International African American Museum to offer a traveling exhibition, as well as a curriculum designed for students.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The International African American Museum will not just have a building in Charleston but also a traveling exhibition thanks to financial help from an international tire maker with a huge South Carolina presence.

The museum says Michelin North America will help pay for the program, which will also include a curriculum designed for students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

Michelin’s gift will also pay for an exhibit at the International African American Museum in Charleston that focuses on how freedom for people depends on mobility.