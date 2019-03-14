RIDGEVILLE, S.C. — He reportedly admitted to the attempted crime, and now a corrections officer is facing several charges.

Anthony J. Murgolo, a former corrections officer at Lieber Correctional Institution, is charged with misconduct in office, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and introduction of contraband to inmates.

Three package wrapped in electrical tape were found when Murgolo's state-issued vehicle was searched at the prison March 14.

Upon the discovery, the officer explained, "I'm not gonna lie to you, I brought that in. I need the money I (expletive) up." The statement was made with excitement, according to a report.

About 474 grams of marijuana, 294 grams of tobacco, a Dremel tool, headphones, cigar wraps and two tubes of glue were found inside the officer's vehicle.