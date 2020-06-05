COLUMBIA, S.C. — One organization in the Midlands made a special donation to healthcare workers this week.

Impact Outreach Ministry, an organization that serves several Midlands communities, donated meals to essential workers in the Midlands.

The meals were delivered to nurses at Prisma Health Baptist Hospital in Columbia.

Impact outreach Ministry was founded back in 2018, and they provide service to several areas in the midlands.

Betty Robinson, Founder of Impact Outreach Ministry, said it was their duty to show their appreciation to health care workers during this time.

“It’s important because they are putting in a lot of hours, they are away from their families, putting their lives on the line, so we feel like we can’t pay them for what they’re doing but we just want to give just a token of appreciation just to say we thank you and we appreciate you.” Robinson said.

Robinson says her organization plans to do this again before the year ends.