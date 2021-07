Food boxes, vaccinations, even shoes for little girls will be available the event

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An event is being held on Thursday for members of the Latino community to encourage vaccines.

ImpactoSC will be offering vaccines, food boxes and even shoes for little girls in an attempt to get more vaccines into arms.

The event will be held on Wednesday July 14 from 10am -2pm. It will be at 9500 Windsor Lake Blvd in Columbia, SC.