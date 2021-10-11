Prisma Health, City of Columbia collaborate to improve and connect three riverfront greenways

The Columbia City Council voted to accept the donation to the City for the use and support of the Riverfront Park, Saluda Riverwalk and the Vista Greenway on Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia and Prisma Health are working together to improve and connect three of Columbia’s greenways to encourage the public in healthy outdoor activities.

Prisma Health is providing a $2 million contribution to allow a critical connection across the canal to be made. The city will be rebranding the parks to include Prisma Health in the name of Riverfront Park, Saluda Riverwalk and Vista Greenway. A formal event for the partnership will be held when new signage is ready to unveil.

The Columbia City Council voted to accept the donation to the City for the use and support of the Riverfront Park, Saluda Riverwalk and the Vista Greenway on Tuesday.

This contribution continues to maximize our ability to extend recreational activities to the citizens of the City of Columbia, and the community at large. We are grateful for their generosity and desire to invest in the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department," said Henry Simons, assistant city manager of operations, City of Columbia. "This connectivity will ultimately stimulate economic, environmental and social health for the City of Columbia, while also improving health through active lifestyles.”

“We are proud to be working with the City of Columbia on the Columbia Riverfront, Saluda Riverwalk and Vista Greenway to help create spaces for diverse communities to gather for recreation, fellowship and learning," said Robin Stelling, director of community engagement for Prisma Health.

Richland County council says it is also looking forward to this project coming into fruition.

"I'm extremely excited about the Three Rivers Greenway. We are very fortunate to have the board foundation to agree to provide some $3.6 million dollars to help us fund an complete the final phase of Three Rivers Greenway," said Chairman Paul Livingston.

Livingston said if it weren't for the Board Foundation's contributions, this project wouldn't have been made possible.