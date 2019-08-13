RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A cemetery in Richland County is about to get a new look.

On Tuesday, Richland county coroner Gary Watts held a re-dedication ceremony at the cemetery off of old Clemson road.

The cemetery is the final resting place for people who are either unidentified, unclaimed whose families can’t afford a burial.

Thanks to the county and other community members, the cemetery is getting a face-lift to make it look more presentable to the public.

The improvements are being funded by councilman Chip Jackson who is using discretionary money in the county’s budget to fund the project.

“Everybody deserves respect and dignity, and I just didn’t feel like leaving their cremains on a shelf somewhere was the proper way to do that.” coroner Watts said Tuesday.

Community members and coroner Watts are hopeful the changes to the cemetery will be complete within the next two years.