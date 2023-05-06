'I can walk better.' Improving mobility and arthritis pain through fitness class for seniors

According to the Arthritis Foundation, exercise is considered effective to reduce joint pain and improving movement.

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — Seniors at the Calhoun County Council on Aging are improving their mobility through movement.

Members like Lethane Stewart take the class every week to alleviate symptoms of arthritis that have created challenges in their day to day lives.

"As long as I keep moving, like I did this morning, I'm okay. But if I sit down too long, or stand too long, that's when it bothers me a lot," Stewart said.

She says since she started taking the classes five years ago, she's noticed a major difference.

"I can clean my house better, and I can walk better sometimes without my walking cane because I don't have my walking cane with me today," Stewart said.

"I feel better every time that I come and go but it keeps me from ever being sad. I can smile the rest of the day every time I come here," said Palmer.

The class takes place on Monday mornings at the Calhoun County Council on Aging. They are sponsored by the Arthritis Foundation.