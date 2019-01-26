HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Deputies are currently on the scene in Darlington County, where they say an explosive device was discovered Friday.

The device was found "wrapped in electrical tape with a fuse" during a search of a home on the 2100 block of North 5th Street in Hartsville.

"Deputies with the Special Incident Response Team executed a search warrant for an individual and evidence related to a crime this afternoon," said Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis.

That individual was 36-year-old David Matthew Sheffield, according to a report.

Sheffield was arrested and is currently charged with kidnapping, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and receiving stolen goods. However, deputies say more charges are expected.

SLED is also on scene to assist with the device's disposal.