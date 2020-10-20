'In the line of duty' | Army informs Guillén Family on line of duty investigation

The Army briefed the family of late Fort Hood Soldier Spc. Vanessa Guillén Tuesday on the results of the line of duty investigation into Guillén’s death

FORT HOOD, Texas — The Army briefed the family of late Fort Hood Soldier Spc. Vanessa Guillén Tuesday on the results of the line of duty investigation into Guillén’s death. This investigation found that Vanessa’s death was, "In the line of duty," according to Fort Hood.

The Army conducts a line of duty determination for all soldier deaths. This determination established that the Guillén family is entitled to a variety of Army benefits for Guillen’s service.

These benefits usually include compensation to immediately help the family with expenses, a funeral with full military honors, the Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance and final pay and allowances, according to Fort Hood.

The III Corps leadership is still in contact with the Guillén family to keep them informed of the additional actions that are taken at Fort Hood and what policies are revised to ensure Army culture continues to put people first and honors Guillen’s life, according to Fort Hood.

Guillen was killed on Fort Hood by Aaron Robinson on April 22, according to the Army Criminal Investigation Division. Robinson, along with his girlfriend, Cecily Aguilar dismembered Guillen's body and buried the remains near the Leon River in Bell County, according to a criminal complaint.

Robinson shot and killed himself July 1, one day after Guillen's remains were found. Aguilar was arrested and charged with conspiracy to tamper with evidence.