Inclement Weather Shelter opens with COVID-19 precautions

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Winter officially begins next week and many people worry about how they’re going to stay warm. That’s why Columbia has a homeless shelter for inclement weather.

This year the Inclement Weather Center has implemented COVID-19 guidelines to keep guests and workers safe.

"We’re following all precautions that the state has mandated for us," said shelter deputy Yolanda Green. She said everyone inside the shelter must wear a mask. They also have plexiglass dividers and provide clean linens for beds.

"We feed in different times so everyone won’t be crowded in this [dining] area. Everyone’s bed is spaced six feet apart, and we check temperatures for our clients, for our volunteers, as well as our workers that are here," Green said.

The shelter is open to homeless men and women from about 6 PM to 7 AM when temperatures drop to 40 degrees or below, until March 31st. Guests must arrive by the Comet Bus and all receive a meal and a bed.

Green said on a busy night they’ll have about 90 men and 30 women.

Tikeia Maxwell, manager of the Inclement Weather Center, said during the colder months like January and February, their numbers increase by a lot.

Maxwell added that with the large number of guests, they’re still able to keep an eye on everyone and remind them to put on masks when needed.

"We’re always looking for volunteers to come and help. It just helps run smoothly, so we’re always looking for volunteers," said Maxwell.

Volunteers help with guest check-in and give out clothes to help keep the guests warm when they leave.