Movement to require cameras at SC senior care facilities grows

Columbia City Council is considering supporting an effort to require cameras at exits and entrances of senior care facilities.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — When Darrell Hudson and his family went to sing Christmas carols to his mother at a Lexington County care facility in December 2019, she was nowhere to be found.

"She wasn’t in her room and nobody knew where she was at," Hudson said.

Hudson said they eventually found her lying outside, 40 yards away with a massive head injury. She passed away 10 months later.

Hudson said his search for answers left him with more questions. "I said let me see the camera footage, and there was no camera footage."

This revelation led him on a mission to ensure what happened to his family, never happens again.

In 2020 Hudson, a Lexington County Council member, passed a resolution backed by his fellow council members asking state lawmakers to support a bill requiring cameras inside senior care facilities.

The bill was introduced, but never passed due to privacy and cost concerns from senior care facilities.

"This is not a partisan issue, this is an issue that affects every individual," Hudson said.

On Tuesday, Columbia's Public Safety Committee reviewed a similar resolution, asking for a bill that would require cameras at the exits and entrances of senior care facilities.

"Allowing alternative ways for us to operate is very important for the safety of our seniors," said Council Member Will Brennan, who is leading the efforts of this resolution.

Dr. Macie Smith, an expert in senior care, said many facilities already have cameras.

"The smaller facilities cannot afford to purchase and maintain the cameras. That's one concern," said Smith. "The other concern is you have the cameras but nobody is at the front desk monitoring the cameras."

Hudson hopes more cities and counties will continue to join his fight.

"I think it's a wave, much stronger than a movement, and that’s what it’s going to take," Hudson said.

Hudson said Sen. Katrina Shealy plans to introduce legislation in January.