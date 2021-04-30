Look for increased roadwork due to Columbia's water system project

The city has invested over $300 million dollars in the last five years rehabilitating the city’s sewer system.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Gervais Street near Sumter Street, traffic has been backing up due to road work. That's because the City of Columbia is improving its water system.

"You’ll see this type of work going on all over the city but it’s a sign of progress," said Director of Utilities for Columbia, Joey Jaco.

Jaco said they’ve invested over $300 million dollars in the last five years rehabilitating the city’s sewer system.

"Our goal is to rehab the piping to reestablish the life of the pipe to provide better service to our customers today and the future, but also protect the environment," said Jaco.

It’s part of the city’s clean water program. Jaco told News19 they started work around town in March 2020 and the project should wrap up by spring of next year.

Jaco said the initial work on Gervais will wrap up soon.

"You’re probably looking at today maybe next week but then they’ll come back and do the actual lining of the pipe so there still will be work on Gervais Street, still will be some traffic disruption to do that work"