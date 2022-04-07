Independence Day can trigger PTSD in some veterans

Fireworks are a main cause of problems on holidays.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Fourth of July is a holiday in which people shoot fireworks in celebration of America's independence. The loud noise from the celebration can trigger Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

For many other people, the holiday is all about barbeque, loud music, and spending time with family and friends.

When the sun sets, the sky filled with vibrant colors and loud booms. For some those pretty lights and loud cracks can feel like a nightmare, especially veterans experiencing PTSD.

Shelly Ann Brooks owns a caretaking service, Taylor Cares Home Care, and her husband is a retired veteran who deals with PTSD.

She says fireworks are one of the biggest triggers on the fourth of July.

“People aren’t using them when they’re supposed to and they’re in communities. You’ll hear a lot of those going off,” Brooks said.

Retired Army Command Sergeant Major Lamont Christian says one of the main reasons for a trauma response is the thought process to be on alert.

"We’re asked to be on alert, be aware of everything around us and so that hypersensitive way of looking at life may put us in the frame set of thinking even in the comfort of our own home,” Christian said.

He says a key coping mechanism is preparing ahead of the holiday and easing into the weekend.

“Typically, that would just be you know, knowing the loud sounds are coming and being grounded in the sense of having that expectation," Lamont said.

According to the Office of Veteran Affairs, it's important to know your triggers and warning signs. Christian says to also conduct calming activities before enduring known triggers.

Shelly Ann says she tries to do the same with her husband. This week she took him to the lake and on July 4th they decided to stay in to reduce stress..

“As a family member that has a veteran in their home, you gotta get them indoors, you try not to go out or go out different. Yesterday I took my husband to Watery and today we’re in," she said.