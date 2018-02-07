You can celebrate Independence Day all week in the Midlands. If you are looking for fireworks, there are multiple shows happening on July 4th. There are also plenty of day time activities happening in our area this week.

Star Spangled Symphonic Salute

Tuesday, July 3

Saluda Shoals Park

7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Event is free. Parking is $5

The Lake Murray Symphony Orchestra is performing a range of music from Broadway favorites to patriotic tunes. Bring a picnic blanked or lawn chair. The concert starts at 8 p.m. and fireworks start at dusk.

Rockin' Red, White, and Blue Celebration in Blythewood

Tuesday, July 3

Doko Meadows Park

Fireworks start at 9 p.m.

Admission is free

There will be live music at the Palmetto Citizens Amphitheater and local food vendors. Don't forget to bring a lawn chair for the firework show. No coolers will be allowed at this event.

Lexington County Peach Festival

Wednesday, July 4

Gilbert Community Park

Festival starts at 9:30 a.m. - 11 p.m.

The event is free. Parking costs $4

The 60th annual Lexington County Peach Festival kicks off with a parade and ends with a firework show at dusk. There will be live music, arts and crafts, an antique car show, a Revolutionary War re-enactment and of course all of your peach food favorites.

Independence Day Celebrations in Summerville

Wednesday, July 4

7:30 pm. - 9:30 p.m.

Gahagan Park

This event is free.

This family-friendly event will feature live music, food and fireworks at dusk. Parking at Gahagan Park is limited. Handicapped parking will be available next to the ent off of West Boundary Street. Additional parking will be available at the football field and in the open field behind Plantation Playground. There will be no parking along Butler Street or W. Boundary Street. Offsite parking and shuttles will be available at the Town Hall Parking Deck, Bethany United Methodist Church, Rollings Middle School, and John McKissick Filed.

You can bring chairs, blankets, water and small personal coolers. Tents, pets, personal fireworks, frills and alcohol are not allowed at this event.

Fireflies Home Game with Post Game Fireworks

Wednesday, July 4

Game starts at 6:05 p.m.

Tickets start at $5

The Columbia Fireflies are taking on rival team the Greenville Drive. There will be fireworks following the game. The Fireflies are playing Greenville at Spirit Communications Park Wednesday through Friday and they are playing Charleston Saturday through Monday.

Lexington Blowfish vs. Florence Redwolves

Wednesday, July 4

7:05 p.m.

Tickets start at $6

Harper Street Bike Parade in Newberry

Wednesday, July 4

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Corner of Harper and Hunt Streets

This event is free.

Military Appreciation Day at Edventure

Wednesday, July 4

9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Free with purchase of museum admission.

The museum will be decorated in flags to celebrate Independence Day. There will be plenty of patriotic themed activities. Edventure is offering free admission to service members with military ID. There will be a free lunch for children under 12.

Rosewood Hollywood 4th of July Parade

Wednesday, July 4

Parade starts at 10:30 a.m.

South Gregg Street

This event is free.

Brookland Beach Bash

Saturday, July 7

West Columbia Riverwalk Park and Amphitheater

12 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

This event is free.

The Palmetto Outdoor Center is hosting a party on the river this weekend. There will be free tubing, kayaking, beach games, inflatables, live music, pop up movies and plenty of food.

