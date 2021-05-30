Indiana councilman and wife die after being hit by car in South Carolina

Two vehicles collided Thursday afternoon and one struck a Vigo County councilman and his wife, who were pedestrians.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Elected officials in Indiana are mourning a county council member and his wife who recently died after being struck by a car in South Carolina.

Vigo County Councilman Donald Morris and his wife Cheryl Hart were visiting Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Two vehicles collided Thursday afternoon and one struck Morris and Hart, who were pedestrians. The Horry County coroner's office in South Carolina identified Morris and Hart.

67-year-old Morris was a newly-elected county councilman and previously a city council member in Terre Haute, Indiana. Hart was 63. They leave behind two children, a daughter living in Nashville and a son who lives in Indianapolis.

Indiana Congressman Larry Bucshon said Morris was a "true public servant."

Morris was a lifelong Vigo County resident who served as the executive director of the Wabash Family Sports Center and as an Administrative Assistant to Mayor Burke. In the late 1970s, Morris was a production manager at WTHI-TV. He was also a professional musician, according to his page on Vigo County's website.