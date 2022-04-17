Detectives attempt to identify body of child found near Indiana road

WASHINGTON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — Police are asking for help identifying a young child who was found dead along a Washington County road on Saturday.
Indiana State Police said a person found the child's body while they were mushroom hunting near a road in a heavily wooded area of eastern Washington County.
The person found the child at around 7:30 p.m. and immediately called 911. Washington County deputies responded and, later, ISP detectives were called to investigate.
The detectives investigating the child's death are asking for the public's help identifying the child. He's described as a young, Black male child between the ages of 5 and 8 years old. He's about 4 feet tall, has a slim build and a short haircut.
Investigators believe he died sometime within the last week.
ISP said investigators haven't released a time or cause of death because an autopsy is pending.
Anyone with information that might help identify the child is being asked to call Det. Matt Busick with the Indiana State Police in Sellersburg at 1-812-248-4374 or 1-800-872-6743.
What other people are reading:
- Indianapolis family shares importance of newborn screening after baby diagnosed with Pompe disease
- Suspect arrested in Columbiana Mall shooting, two more suspects wanted; total injuries raised to 14
- Coast Guard: Search ongoing for man who jumped off cruise ship
- Shooting at large Pittsburgh party leaves 2 minors dead, other people wounded
- IMPD: 1 dead, 2 possibly wounded in Easter morning shooting incident