Man dead after shooting in northeast Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies are investigating a fatal shooting in northeast Columbia over the weekend that left one person dead.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Indigo Springs Drive. That's located just off the Summit Parkway.

Officers say they got a call of a shooting and that location and when they arrived they found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the upper body. Deputies say they immediately began first aid and the man was transported to the hospital. He later died from his injuries.

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the victim as Jayvion Mayrant, of Camden.

Investigators said they're working to determine what led up to the incident, but didn't indicate if they thought there were suspects at large.