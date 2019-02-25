COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies say they are investigating an 'incident involving a student that was injured' at A.C. Flora High School.

While information is limited, officials with Richland School District One say a fight between two female students resulted one being injured and transported to a local hospital. Deputies confirm a student was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Deputies say they have someone detained at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.