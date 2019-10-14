COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina inmate has been charged with killing his cellmate according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Marcus Antonio Wright has been charged with murder in the death of his cellmate Matthew Williams at Lieber Correctional Institute on September 13 of this year.

According to the incident report, the two were involved in a physical altercation inside the cell during which Wright is suspected to have used personal weapons to cause severe injuries to the victim's face and head, causing the victim's death.

Pathology revealed the victim died due to blunt force trauma to the head.

Wright, 23, has twice served time in SCDC for burglary. He finished serving his latest sentence for burglary and smuggling on Oct. 1, 2019. He was released to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Department, where he remains in custody at the Dorchester County Detention Center as he faces the murder charge.