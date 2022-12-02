Inmate found dead at Richland County jail, sheriff's office says

Authorities said there were no obvious signs of trauma but the investigation is still ongoing.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A death in Richland County's main jail facility is now under investigation by the sheriff's department.

The department announced on Saturday that jail staff had found an inmate deceased at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center that morning. The sheriff's office said the victim, a man who has not yet been publicly identified, was found in his cell and did not appear to have signs of trauma.