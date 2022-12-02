Inmate found dead at Richland County jail, sheriff's office says

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A death in Richland County's main jail facility is now under investigation by the sheriff's department.
The department announced on Saturday that jail staff had found an inmate deceased at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center that morning. The sheriff's office said the victim, a man who has not yet been publicly identified, was found in his cell and did not appear to have signs of trauma.
Authorities said the investigation into the death is ongoing and a spokesperson was not able to provide any additional details regarding the nature of the man's death or whether the inmate was alone at the time that he died.