SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — An inmate at the Sumter County Detention Center has died.

The county coroner's office confirmed that Jeremy Antwan Garrett, 35, died at Palmetto Health Tuomey on January 10.

The coroner's office did not say how he died, but said an autopsy was performed on Garrett at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating.

Another inmate death that happened there last month is also under investigation.