COLUMBIA, S.C. — A female inmate died Friday night of what appears to be an overdose, according to officials with the S.C. Department of Corrections.

Officials say Brittney Renee Bunch, 31, died en route to a local hospital after a suspected accidental overdose at Camille Graham Correctional Institution Friday night.

Corrections officials say the case is under investigation, and an autopsy will be performed.

Bunch was serving an eight-year sentence for child neglect in Laurens County, according to inmate records.

Camille Graham Correctional Institution is a medium security (level 2) and special needs facility on Broad River Road in Columbia.