Inmate dies after fistfight at South Carolina prison

Tony Gilliard, 42, was injured in a fistfight with another inmate.

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. — An inmate at a South Carolina prison has died days after being injured in a fight behind bars.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections announced Tuesday afternoon that Tony Gilliard died at a hospital.

The agency says Gilliard, 42, was injured in a fistfight with another inmate at Evans Correctional Institution in Bennettsville back on June 9. He'd had been hospitalized ever since.

The death is being investigated as a homicide. An autopsy will be performed and the South Carolina Department of Corrections Inspector General's Office will investigate.

Online records show Gilliard was serving a life sentence on a murder charge and had been in prison since 1999.