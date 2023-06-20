x
Inmate dies after fistfight at South Carolina prison

Tony Gilliard, 42, was injured in a fistfight with another inmate.
Credit: tiero - stock.adobe.com

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. — An inmate at a South Carolina prison has died days after being injured in a fight behind bars.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections announced Tuesday afternoon that Tony Gilliard died at a hospital.

The agency says Gilliard, 42, was injured in a fistfight with another inmate at Evans Correctional Institution in Bennettsville back on June 9. He'd had been hospitalized ever since. 

The death is being investigated as a homicide. An autopsy will be performed and the South Carolina Department of Corrections Inspector General's Office will investigate.

Online records show Gilliard was serving a life sentence on a murder charge and had been in prison since 1999. 

Evans is a medium security prison in Marlboro County. 

