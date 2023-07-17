Inmate stacked chairs, climbed through hole in ceiling in attempted escape at Richland County jail, deputies say

Deputies say the inmate had stacked chairs and climbed through a hole in the ceiling, a method similarly used by another inmate at the jail within the past week.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — An inmate attempted an escape from the Richland County jail, early Monday morning, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department., the time an inmate has tried to get out in the last week.

Deputies say it all happened around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, July 17 when jail staff notified dispatch that two inmates had possibly escaped and a head count was underway. While reviewing camera footage, deputies say it was determined one inmate was unaccounted for.

Deputies say the inmate had stacked chairs and climbed through a hole in the ceiling, a method similarly used by another inmate at the jail within the past week.

After authorities set up a perimeter up and K9 and drone deputies responded, the inmate was located inside the building.

No other information was immediately available.

It's the most recent incident in a string of security issues at the detention center. Last week, a 38-year-old man who had escaped the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Columbia was recaptured.