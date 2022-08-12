Coroner identifies inmate found dead at Richland County jail

No cause or manner of death have been released.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who was found dead in the Richland County jail.

According to a statement from the office, 38-year-old James W. Mitchell of Columbia was found dead at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Wednesday. The latest update, however, has no additional details regarding a cause or manner of death.

“We will continue working with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department to fully investigate this incident”, Coroner Rutherford said in the statement.

News19 confirmed the death on Thursday with the coroner's office and the county.

This is the second reported death at the detention center in 2022 with the first being 27-year-old Lason Butler. His death spurred a federal lawsuit claiming unsanitary conditions and negligence contributed to his death.

The coroner's office said that Butler died of dehydration.

The facility has also been grappling with changing leadership, after firing the jail director, two months into the job, in September following an internal review.

But, county administration says it has been taking steps to improve the facility.