TURBEVILLE, S.C. — According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, an inmate was found dead in his cell Friday afternoon.

Inmate JW Brakefield Jr. was found unresponsive in his cell at Turbeville Correctional Friday afternoon.

According to law enforcement, there was no evidence of physical trauma. They are waiting for autopsy and toxicology reports for the cause of death.

According to The South Carolina Department of Corrections, Brakefield was in jail for second degree burglary, petty larceny and marijuana possession with intent to distribute.