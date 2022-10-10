Inmate who escaped back in custody at Sumter County Detention Center

An inmate is back in custody after escaping from the center Saturday night. This is a "one-time incident," according to Randall Stewart with the Sheriff’s Office.

SUMTER, S.C. — The man who escaped from Sumter-Lee Detention Center is now back in custody.

This weekend marked the second time in over two decades that an inmate has escaped from the center, according to Major Randall Stewart with the Sheriff’s Office.

"We're absolutely certain that this was a one time incident," Major Randall Stewart with the Sumter Sheriff's Office told News 19.

That is partially because of his history with substance abuse and property crimes outside of Sumter, Stewart says.

Investigators say 44-year-old Lance Alberti the man escaped Saturday night during a shift change after being arrested for shoplifting the day before, according to the incident report.

"There are no other concerns at this point for any type, to include the actions that Mr. Alberti took," Stewart shared. "That has been not only repaired but corrected to never happen again."

Orangeburg County deputies found Alberti earlier today. Sheriff Anthony Dennis collaborated with the Orangeburg Sheriff’s Department after receiving tips from the community that the man was in Vance.

Deputies say he was arrested apprehended there after a car chase and transported back to the facility.

Stewart tells me there are no other crimes believed to have been committed during the time period the man was missing. He is now being held at higher security.

Stewart says Alberti will face additional charges. He’s accused of stealing a vehicle from a business after his escape from Sumter. They are investigating to see if there are more crimes connected.